MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's government said on
Friday it would offer 1.5 billion pesos ($115.16 million) in
additional housing subsidies, a 25.9 percent boost from what has
already been allocated this year to help a sector hit by slowing
sales and liquidity problems.
The subsidies will be available immediately, along with new
financing options for builders that develop projects in line
with the government's new priorities, the country's minister for
land development, Jorge Carlos Ramirez, told a press conference.
Mexico's government has said it wants homebuilders to focus
on infill developments in urban areas, after a housing plan that
prioritized cheap suburban projects during the last decade led
to thousands of abandoned homes.
Ramirez said that 68 percent of the land recently compiled
in a registry will qualify for subsidies.
Qualifying projects include those close to places of
employment and schools. Developments will be assessed on a
points system, with greater subsidies being available to homes
in well-placed developments, he said.
Some 5.8 billion pesos in subsidies have already been
offered this year, and the new allocation will bring the total
close to last year's subsidies of 7.5 billion pesos.
Mexicans are increasingly choosing to look for homes closer
to offices and schools, which has caused sales of cheap suburban
homes built by the country's largest homebuilders to plummet in
the last year.
Mexico's three largest homebuilders, Geo, Homex
and Urbi, are facing a liquidity crunch and
seeking to restructure debt.
Homebuilders that develop homes that meet new government
requirements - ones nearer to workplaces and schools - will also
qualify for new financing programs, Deputy Finance Minister
Fernando Aportela said at the same conference.
Latin America's second-largest economy has a housing deficit
of about 9 million homes, according to recent government
estimates.