US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as healthcare bill vote awaited
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Shares of Mexican construction firm ICA plunged more than 16 percent on Thursday after posting weak third quarter results.
The net loss at ICA more than tripled in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier to 2.507 billion pesos ($148 million), hit by rising financing costs caused by the weak peso. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Decision to eliminate about 200 salaried positions across few additional functions in U.S. and Canada out of 41,000 global employees