GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Mexico's largest construction company ICA on Monday said it would take a 30 day grace period in paying some $31 million in interest to holders of its bonds due in 2024.
The firm's net loss more than tripled in the third quarter, hit by financing costs caused by a weak peso.
In a statement to the bourse, ICA emphasized the grace period was not a breach of its obligations to bondholders, and said it would continue to work on ensuring adequate resources for its operations, and improving its liquidity position. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 09:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi 09:45 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in New Delhi 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues i