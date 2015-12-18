PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Shares of embattled ICA plunged in early trading on Friday after the Mexican construction firm announced it was working on a restructuring plan and launched a major corporate reshuffle.
The stock fell over 25 percent to 3.9 pesos per share after also confirming it would default on a $31 million bond payment that was due on Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dwayne Lamontagne has resigned as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Savanna