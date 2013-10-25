MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican construction company
ICA on Friday reported a 31.3 percent drop in
third-quarter profit, which was dragged down by currency
fluctuations.
ICA reported a profit of 240.7 million pesos ($18.3
million), compared to a profit of 350.5 million pesos in the
year-earlier period.
The company said it lost 247 million pesos in currency
fluctuations, a figure only partially compensated for by
interest payment savings.
ICA said revenues over the quarter fell 10.2 percent to 8.4
billion pesos.
Shares in the company were up 1.18 percent at 24.82 pesos
before the results were announced.