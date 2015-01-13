MEXICO CITY Jan 13 Mexican construction company ICA said on Tuesday it had won a public contract to build a 3.99 billion peso ($272.88 million) dam for Mexico's federal water commission in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

ICA said the dam, which will be on the Baluarte river and be used to store water for agriculture, should be complete by January 2018. It will eventually hold 980 million cubic meters of water, ICA added.

"We're proud to support the development of the southern region of the state of Sinaloa," ICA Chief Executive Officer Alonso Quintana said in the regulatory filing.

($1 = 14.6217 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)