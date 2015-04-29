MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican construction company ICA reported a deeper first-quarter loss on Wednesday.

The company, whose full name is Empresas ICA, said it lost 846 million pesos ($55.4 million) during the quarter, compared to a loss of 23.8 million during the same period last year.

($1 = 15.2610 Mexico pesos-end of March)

