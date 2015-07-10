(Adds quotes on debt, 2015 sales plans)
MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican construction firm
ICA expects to sell assets next year for 5 billion
pesos ($317.99 million) as part of an effort to reduce its heavy
debt load, Chief Executive Officer Alonso Quintana said in an
interview.
Quintana also said late on Thursday that the company aims to
lower its ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 6 this year from
around 7 currently.
ICA's share price has fallen around 33 percent this year, in
part because the company is highly indebted compared to its
competitors, analysts say.
"I'm not defending having so much debt. I agree it's not
healthy, but you have to think about how we entered into the
company's most important stage of investment," Quintana said.
"The debt levels are backed by very significant assets."
At the end of March, ICA's net debt was 48.9 billion pesos.
Quintana also said he expects to sell the remaining 2
billion pesos worth of assets included in a previously announced
5 billion package in the second half of the year.
The first part of the package involved an agreement by
Canada's No. 2 pension fund, the Caisse de Dépot et Placement du
Québec, to pay ICA over 3 billion pesos for a 49 percent stake
in a platform for Mexican transportation projects.
Quintana was optimistic about the prospects for a
controversial aqueduct project awarded to a consortium including
ICA in Nuevo Leon, which the northern state's governor-elect has
promised to cancel.
The consortium includes Grupo Higa, a government contractor
ensnared in a conflict of interest scandal over homes it sold to
President Enrique Pena Nieto's wife and his finance minister.
Critics also say the project, which will deliver water to
the Nuevo Leon capital, Monterrey at a cost of up to 62 billion
pesos including construction and services, is too expensive.
"You could argue the need isn't so immediate, but it's a
fact that those six cubic meters per second (of projected water
from the aqueduct) will do a lot of good for Monterrey,"
Quintana said.
The ICA CEO said he hopes to smooth things over with the
incoming Nuevo Leon administration and begin construction of the
project in January, 2016.
($1 = 15.7240 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar; Writing by
Alexandra Alper; Editing by Christian Plumb)