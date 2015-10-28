MEXICO CITY Oct 28 The net loss at Mexican construction firm ICA widened in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier to 2.507 billion pesos ($148 million), the company said on Wednesday.

In the third quarter of 2014, the company posted a net loss to shareholders of 769 million pesos.

($1 = 16.9330 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)