MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexico's deputy infrastructure minister said on Thursday that he is working to speed some work-related payments to embattled construction firm ICA, whose shares have plunged this week as it appears headed towards a debt default.

Raul Murrieta told Reuters that the government was processing settlement payments for three road construction projects as quickly as possible and said that a government bailout was currently not on the table. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper)