MEXICO CITY Nov 3 Mexico's embattled
construction firm ICA said on Thursday it has named Guadalupe
Phillips as its new chief executive officer, tasked with its
ongoing financial restructuring.
ICA, struggling under a high dollar-denominated debt load
and a dwindling stream of projects, is in the process of
restructuring its debt through several of its subsidiaries for
about 7.5 billion pesos ($391 million).
Phillips, who formerly served as Grupo Televisa Vice
President, was named ICA's restructuring director in January.
She will report to Bernardo Quintana, president of the ICA board
of directors.
"During the restructuring process, the company has
consolidated its two main business lines, construction and
concessions," the company said in a statement to the Mexican
stock exchange, adding that Phillips had exceeded expectations
in her previous post.
Last month, CEO Luis Zarate died. The long-time ICA
executive served as CEO since February.
($1 = 19.1698 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)