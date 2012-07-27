* Strong sales push net results up 9.6 pct

* Qtrly revenue jumps 22 pct to 12.5 bln pesos (Releads, adds sales, stock quote)

MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican construction firm ICA on Friday posted an increase of almost 10 percent in second-quarter net earnings, driven by stronger sales.

The company earned 170.2 million pesos ($13 million) in the April-June period, up from 155.2 million pesos recorded in the same period of 2011.

Quarterly revenue rose 22.5 percent to 12.5 billion pesos.

The company's shares closed at 23.60 pesos on Thursday.

($1= 13.3396 pesos as of end June) (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)