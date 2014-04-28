(Adds details on revenue)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican builder ICA swung
to a loss of 23.8 million pesos ($1.82 million) in the first
quarter, dragged down by higher financing costs, the company
said on Monday.
Last year, the construction company posted a profit of 164
million pesos in the January-March period.
After exchange rate fluctuations netted the company a gain
of 842 million pesos during the first three months of last year,
the company had to book a loss of 51 million pesos this quarter,
it said.
The company said its revenue rose to 7.98 billion pesos, 28
percent above the 6.23 billion pesos it earned in the year ago
period, boosted by growth in its construction and concession
businesses.
ICA added that it expects revenue growth of 10 percent to 12
percent this year.
($1 = 13.06 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Bernard Orr)