MEXICO CITY, June 12 Seven employees of ICA-Fluor, a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA and U.S. engineering firm Fluor Corp , died on Wednesday during construction of an oil rig for state oil company Pemex in Veracruz, a local official said on Thursday.

"The workers were being carried in a basket when they fell about 30 feet, apparently due to a mechanical failure or because a cable was severed," said Ricardo Enrique Maza, an emergency official in the eastern coastal state of Veracruz.

Five people were killed instantly in the incident in the town of Pueblo Viejo, said Maza. Three others were injured and hospitalized, and two of them later died, he said.

"At the moment, we do not know the cause of the accident," ICA said in a statement. (Reporting By Gabriela Lopez)