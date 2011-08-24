* ICA receives about $220 mln net
* Moody's earlier put ICA on watch for downgrade
MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Mexican construction
company ICA on Wednesday said its Panamanian subsidiary sold a
toll road to the Panama government for $420 million.
Panama's government said in March last year it would buy
back the 12-mile (20 km) Corredor Sur highway, which connects
Panama City to Panama's international airport, after complaints
about service.
Empresas ICA (ICA.MX) ICA.N said its Panama unit also
repaid about $154 million of a bridge loan related to the
highway.
After taxes and expenses related to the sale, ICA said it
received about $220 million.
Separately, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday put ICA's Ba3 rating on review for possible
downgrade, citing a squeeze on the company's liquidity and an
increase in its debt levels.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gary Hill)