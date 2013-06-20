TIMELINE-GM falls out of love with Opel, sells it to Peugeot

FRANKFURT, March 6 Following is a chronology of Opel's history and its sale to Peugeot: 1863: Adam Opel sets up a sewing machine workshop in the western German town of Russelsheim. He later makes bicycles as well. 1899: Opel's sons, who take over the business, build their first automobile. 1903: Vauxhall builds its first car.