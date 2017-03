MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy, said on Wednesday it had increased a credit line with a group of banks to $600 million from $400 million.

The banks are Santander Mexico, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., the Bank of Nova Scotia, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Citigroup's Mexico unit Banamex. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce)