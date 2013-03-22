BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q4 loss per share $0.46
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Infraestructura Energetica Nova, the Mexican unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy, launches its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday a day after setting a price of 34 pesos on the shares.
The company is selling 218 million shares, planning to raise as much as 7 billion pesos ($566.3 million) for general corporate purposes including expansion plans.
Sempra Energy has operated in Mexico for more than 15 years.
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes