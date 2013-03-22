MEXICO CITY, March 22 Infraestructura Energetica Nova, the Mexican unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy, launches its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday a day after setting a price of 34 pesos on the shares.

The company is selling 218 million shares, planning to raise as much as 7 billion pesos ($566.3 million) for general corporate purposes including expansion plans.

Sempra Energy has operated in Mexico for more than 15 years.