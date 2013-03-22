CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as commodity prices lose ground
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while industrials and financials also lost ground.
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Shares in Infraestructura Energetica Nova, the Mexican unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy, rose by more than 18 percent after making their debut on the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.
IENOVA priced its stock at 34 pesos per share for its initial public offering (IPO). The shares were trading at 40.2 pesos shortly after the market opened on Friday.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while industrials and financials also lost ground.
March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: