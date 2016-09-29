(Adds background about electricity auction)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 The Mexican unit of Sempra
Energy, Infraestructura Energetica Nova, won
the rights to develop two solar power projects at an auction on
Wednesday, totaling 141 megawatts and $150 million in expected
investment, the company said in a statement.
The company, known as IEnova, won the rights to build and
operate the 100-megawatt Tepezala II Solar project in central
Aguascalientes state and the 41 megawatt Rumorosa Solar project
in western Baja California state.
The rights were awarded as part of an auction for 8.9
million megawatts a year of electricity from primarily renewable
sources, in a push by the Mexican government to meet
international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Solar projects were awarded contracts worth a total of 4.84
million megawatts, while wind followed with 3.87 million
megawatts, according to data released by the Energy Ministry.
The winning companies are expected to begin supplying energy
to Mexico's national electricity company CFE under
long-term contracts beginning in 2017.
Tepezala II Solar will be developed with Chinese partner
Trina Solar which will hold a 10 percent stake.
