MEXICO CITY, March 27 Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova said on Monday it had signed a 20-year deal to supply steel company Deacero with renewable energy from a solar power plant in northern Mexico, an investment worth $115 million.

IEnova unit ESJ Renovable II will provide Deacero with power from Caborca, a municipality in Sonora state, and commercial operations at the 110 Megawatt plant should begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, IEnova said in a statement.

IEnova, or Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV, is a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown)