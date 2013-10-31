MEXICO CITY Oct 31 While Mexico's economy was overly hyped in the early months of this year, so too are reports of the slowing of Latin America's No. 2 economy, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official told a local newspaper on Thursday.

"(Mexico's potential) was clearly exaggerated in January, February and March, but on the other hand, perhaps now, so is (the deceleration)," Alejandro Werner, director of the IMF's western hemisphere department, said in an interview with daily Reforma, referring to glowing reports of Mexico's economic scope in the English language press.

Mexico's economy shrank in the second quarter by 0.7 percent, its first contraction in four years, as lower government spending and a slowdown in the construction sector weighed.

The cooling of the economy has led the central bank to cut interest rates three times this year. At 3.5 percent, the rate is now at its lowest-ever level.

Nonetheless, the bank says there are signs the worst of the slowdown had passed and that no further rate cuts are advisable - a view shared by Werner, the former director of economic studies at the Bank of Mexico, who viewed the slowing economy as temporary.

"The factors (for growth) are real," he told Reforma. "In the first half of the year the Mexican economy grew very little, but that was due to factors that we think are transitory."

He highlighted the slate of economic reforms being pushed by the government, which include fiscal, energy and financial overhauls, as an engine of future growth for the economy.

He also praised proposed government tax reform, which includes higher taxes for the rich as well as levies on junk food and on stock market gains, that is currently awaiting final approval from the Mexican Congress.

"It's an effort Mexico has to make, given its low tax take," he said.