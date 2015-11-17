MEXICO CITY Nov 17 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday trimmed its economic growth forecasts for Mexico
citing a decline in oil production, which funds nearly a third
of the country's budget.
In its yearly analysis of Latin America's second-largest
economy, the IMF also urged the central bank to taper foreign
exchange intervention aimed at stemming the peso's deep slide,
arguing it would sap reserves over time.
The IMF lowered estimates for Mexico's economic expansion to
2.5 percent for next year from 2.8 percent predicted in October,
citing expected cuts in production at state-owned oil giant
Pemex. It also lowered this year's forecast to 2.25
percent, from 2.3 percent previously.
The Fund said growth could be even lower if capital flow
volatility spikes, domestic oil production shrinks further, or
the economy of the United States, Mexico's chief export market,
expands more slowly than expected.
The Fund praised the Bank of Mexico for keeping rates at a
record low as growth has wobbled and inflation remains tame. But
it recommended an end to daily dollar auctions to support the
peso, which in the past year has slumped 30 percent against the
dollar.
The central bank's interventions have shrunk reserves to
$182 billion as of September from $195.7 billion at the end of
2014, the IMF said.
"The current pace of intervention is not sustainable over
the medium-term," IMF staff wrote in the report.
The IMF also touted progress on Mexico's landmark economic
reforms, approved in 2013, including a package to boost
competition in the telecommunications sector that has cut
electricity prices and helped nudge inflation to a series of
record lows.
But the Fund decreased projections for how much the
deep-seated reforms would boost growth in the future, after it
lowered estimates for both oil production and global oil prices,
which should limit investment in Mexico's petroleum sector.
The Fund now expects the reforms to raise growth to 3 to 3.5
percent in the medium term, below government estimates of a 4 to
5 percent expansion by 2020.
The IMF also urged Mexico to strengthen an initiative to
improve fiscal discipline and set explicit targets for the
deficit as a share of GDP. The government pledged to shrink its
budget gap each year, but allowed itself exceptions.
"The use of the exceptional circumstances clause should be
explicitly limited to cases of large output or oil price shocks
to help constrain discretion," the Fund said.
