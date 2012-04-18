UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 18 Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday commitments by some members of the Group of 20 economic powers to increase the resources of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are a sign of good progress towards a deal.
Mexico holds the current chair of the G20.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
CHICAGO, Feb 3 Futures market operator CME Group Inc plans to broaden its rules against wrongdoing at the request of federal regulators, the company said on Friday, a move that is expected to ramp up disciplinary action against traders.