* Japan, Sweden and Denmark have already committed funds
* Mexico to chair G20 meetings on Friday
(Adds Meade quote, background)
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 18 Promises by
countries including Japan and Sweden to boost funding to the
International Monetary Fund show good progress towards a Group
of 20 deal, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on
Wednesday.
Meade will chair meetings of the bloc of advanced and
developing nations in Washington on Friday where policymakers
will discuss boosting the IMF's financial firepower, an issue
that has taken on fresh urgency given a jump in borrowing costs
in Spain and Italy this week.
Japan, Sweden and Denmark have already committed a total of
$77 billion to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis and
Meade said this was a positive sign for Friday's talks.
"There are some countries that prior to the meeting have
expressed their willingness to provide the Fund with more access
to funds, and so I say that there is going to be good progress,"
he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Latin
America. "It creates a good environment for the meeting."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)