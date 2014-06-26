MEXICO CITY, June 26 No decision will be made on
whether Mexico renews its $72 billion flexible credit line with
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before November, Mexican
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.
Videgaray said he had held preliminary talks with IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde about extending the line,
which has never been used but provides Latin America's no. 2
economy with a helpful insurance policy.
"We still haven't formally entered the process of renewing
it," Videgaray said as Lagarde visited Mexico City.
In April, Videgaray told Reuters discussions to renew the
credit line, which Mexico views as important given a pull-back
in U.S. monetary policy, were due to start in the second half of
this year.
Mexico's central bank unexpectedly slashed interest rates to
a record low earlier this month, saying a sluggish economy gave
it room for a one-off cut to spur growth without fanning
inflation pressures.
Mexican growth sank to a 4-year low of 1.1 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Dave Graham and Meredith Mazzilli)