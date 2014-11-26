UPDATE 1-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
MEXICO CITY Nov 26 The International Monetary Fund will extend Mexico's roughly $70 billion flexible credit line for two more years, the fund said on Wednesday.
The credit line, which was about to expire, has never been used but provides Latin America's No. 2 economy with a helpful insurance policy. The line was granted to Mexico in April 2009. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)
ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 18 Nicola Sturgeon will press on with plans to hold a new Scottish independence referendum and said on Saturday that a continued refusal by Britain's prime minister to discuss the matter would "shatter beyond repair" the United Kingdom's constitutional structure.
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shareholders have held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.