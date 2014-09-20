(Adds dropped word "it" in lead)

By Gabriel Stargardter

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexico said on Friday that it will invest over 6 billion pesos ($454.25 million) to triple the speed of a train, known as "La Bestia", to make it harder for Central American migrants to jump on board as they trek to the United States.

The Chiapas-Mayab railroad begins in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, and connects with a network of rail freight trains that head north. For years, Central American migrants headed for the United States have used "La Bestia," or "The Beast," to travel cheaply through Mexico.

But a surge in child migrants arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico this year has led the United States to put pressure on Mexico to tackle the ease with which many Central Americans board the notoriously dangerous train, where rape and death are commonplace.

Nearly 63,000 unaccompanied children have arrived at the U.S. border in a year-long surge that has sparked an intense political debate and left the Obama administration grappling for ways to handle the influx and stem the flow of children and families trying to get into the country.

The Mexican government has recently begun cracking down on "La Bestia," staging late-night migration busts in the town of Arriaga in Chiapas, where many of the Central American migrants first jump on board.

Announcing the investment in the train line, the telecommunications and transport ministry said in a statement that money would be spent over the next five years, with 1.21 billion pesos spent this year alone, and the speed of the train would be tripled by 2018.

Crumbling infrastructure has meant that "La Bestia" runs slowly and the ministry said some parts of the line are often out of action. By speeding up the train, proponents of tougher regulations argue, it is harder for migrants to jump on.

The cargo capacity of the railroad would be doubled, with a decline in the number of accidents along the 665 kilometers (413 miles) due to be renovated, the statement added. ($1 = 13.2085 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)