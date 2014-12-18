MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Grupo Financiero Inbursa
, the bank unit owned by billionaire Carlos Slim,
on Thursday said it agreed to buy the bank division of Wal-Mart
de Mexico.
Inbursa said it will pay 1.7 times Walmex bank's capital at
the moment the deal closes.
That would value the deal at about 3.6 billion Mexican pesos
($246.94 million), based on its current capital.
The supermarket chain's bank unit is focused on credit cards
and lending for Walmex customers.
Walmex has been selling non-core assets in Mexico as it
seeks to focus on its supermarket business. The company sold its
restaurant division earlier this year.
($1 = 14.5787 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)