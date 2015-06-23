MONTERREY, Mexico June 23 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday that it had finalized the purchase of the banking unit of Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) for 3.612 billion pesos ($234.46 million).

Last December, Inbursa said that it had come to an agreement with Walmex to buy its banking unit, which provides credit cards and loans to the store's customers.

In the deal, Walmex's banking unit will give Inbursa a credit portfolio worth about 5.434 billion pesos, assets worth 8.074 billion pesos, and equity of 2.128 billion pesos. ($1 = 15.4059 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)