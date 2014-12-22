PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects second paragraph to show Inmobiliaria Carso bought 436 million shares, not 440 million)
MEXICO CITY Dec 22 Billionaire Carlos Slim's financial holding company Inmobiliaria Carso on Monday concluded its offer to buy out the remaining 19.5 percent of free-floating shares in his real-estate unit Inmuebles Carso.
Inmobiliaria Carso paid some 6.5 billion Mexican pesos ($443.78 million) for almost 436 million shares, according to a statement sent to Mexico's stock exchange.
The companies announced the deal in July ($1 = 14.6530 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 14.6470 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Gunna Dickson)
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.