MEXICO CITY May 2 Analysts following Mexico's economy eased their forecast for inflation this year, while growth estimates rose, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Analysts forecast a 3.68 percent rise in consumer prices this year, down from a 3.78 percent rise expected in the last monthly poll.

The forecast showed 3.62 percent for economic growth this year, higher than the 3.43 percent expected in the last poll. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Elinor Comlay; Editing by James Dalgleish)