* Consumer prices fall more than expected in 1st half of April

* Growth in February slowest since January 2010

* Weaker growth, slow inflation may spur interest rate cut (Adds comments, details on data)

MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexican annual inflation eased more than expected in first half of April and economic growth in February slowed by the most in over two years, supporting expectations of an interest rate cut this year.

Latin America's second biggest economy may be vulnerable to signs of a renewed slowdown in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, and slowing inflation could give policymakers the room to stimulate growth with lower interest rates.

The market is betting Mexican policymakers could lower borrowing costs in the coming months, following top regional economy Brazil that has slashed interest rates to support growth after a sharp slowdown.

Official Mexican economic activity data for February released on Tuesday showed industry contracting 1.7 percent and services down 1.4 percent compared to January.

Annual inflation in early April eased to 3.40 percent, national statistics data showed in another report, compared with a 3.74 percent rate expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and the 3.73 percent annual increase at the end of March.

The first half of April annual inflation rate was the slowest since October. Renewed subsidies pushed down electricity costs more than 10 percent and tomato prices dropped almost as much.

"Will Banxico feel comfortable about cutting the policy rate based on these short term factors? We seriously doubt it," Nomura analyst Benito Berber wrote in a report, saying the bank would not move to change interest rates this Friday.

The yields on interest rate swaps were little changed as the market stuck to bets the central bank will likely leave its benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent this week, with an about 34 percent chance for surprise cut, according to Reuters data.

Investors in interest rate swaps are betting there will be a 25 basis point cut by July.

An increasingly vocal camp within the Mexican central bank has argued that slowing inflation justifies a lower benchmark interest rate.

Consumer prices in Mexico slipped 0.42 percent in the first half of April, the national statistics agency said, compared with a 0.05 percent dip expected by analysts.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile factors like energy costs, was up 0.03 percent in April compared with a 0.07 percent rate forecast in the Reuters poll.

Tuesday's growth data, from the country's economic activity index, showed Mexico's economy shrank 0.82 percent in February from January, the steepest drop since January 2010, and expanded 6.2 percent compared with February of 2011, the national statistics agency said.

A Reuters poll showed that the economy was expected to have shrunk 0.55 percent in month-ago terms and have expanded by 5.18 percent in year-ago terms.

Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said a "leap year effect" may be distorting the seasonally adjusted month-on-month data, pointing to the surprisingly strong annual growth rate.

"Overall, we remain of the view that the economy continues to expand at a steady trend-like pace and is on a path to grow a solid 3.5 percent in 2012 with risk stacked to a higher print," Ramos wrote in a note. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle and Jean Luis Arce Editing by W Simon)