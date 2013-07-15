Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday the government expects to see 4 trillion pesos ($314 billion) in public and private infrastructure spending, including investment by state-run companies, between 2013 and 2018.
Pena Nieto said the government expected public and private investments in transportation and communications infrastructure over the same six year period would reach $1.3 trillion pesos ($102 billion).
He said 582 billion pesos would go to infrastructure and transport and 700 billion pesos would go toward telecommunications. ($1 = 12.7325 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Liz Diaz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)