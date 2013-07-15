By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Monday he expects to see 4 trillion pesos
($300 billion) in spending on major infrastructure projects
aimed at beefing up the country's economy during his six-year
term.
Pena Nieto said public and private investments in
transportation and communications infrastructure would reach
nearly a third of that total, at an expected $1.3 trillion pesos
($100 billion) between 2013 and 2018.
The long-awaited plan will fund new highways, rail lines and
telecommunications infrastructure, as well as port upgrades that
will help improve logistics for the country's exporters.
"One of the key components for transforming our country is
developing infrastructure the length and breadth of the
country," Pena Nieto said in a speech in Mexico City.
Mexico's last six-year plan involved about $200 billion in
spending and analysts expect the new plan to include greater
involvement from the private sector. The government did not give
details on the breakdown between public and private investment.
The president wants to boost investment in Mexico to ramp up
economic growth to around 6 percent a year from an average of
barely 2 percent since the millennium began.
Part of that project involves opening up state oil monopoly
Pemex to more private investment, though Pena Nieto has yet to
provide details of the plan, which is to be submitted to
Congress by early September.
"In our opinion, we think the investment program ...
presented today will have a very positive impact on the Mexican
economy from 2014," said Alejandro Cervantes, an economist at
Banorte.
The president said 582 billion pesos would go to
transportation-related projects, while 700 billion pesos would
go toward developing telecommunication infrastructure.
Earlier this year, Congress approved a reform of the
country's telecom laws aimed at opening up the sector to greater
competition and allowing more foreign investment.
The government also restated its desire to close Mexico's
"digital gap," although details were thin.
Only about 20 percent of the population has a broadband
subscription and just under 40 percent has Internet access.
Including investments by state-run energy and water
companies, infrastructure spending during his six-year term
could reach 4 trillion pesos, Pena Nieto said, though he did not
detail plans for energy sector spending.
Among the government's other plans were two new satellites
to be put in orbit, a tender process for two new national
television networks and 15 new highways.
But the government did not commit to building a new airport
for Mexico City, as many had speculated, saying only that it
would continue to analyze the options.
CONSTRUCTIVE GAINS
In a research note, Credit Suisse took a positive view of
the plan, calling it "highly ambitious."
A broad swathe of Mexican companies will likely benefit.
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso
, miner Grupo Mexico, cement giant
Cemex, chemical producer Mexichem and
airport operators Gap, OMA and Asur
are all potential winners.
Shares in Mexican construction firm ICA, which is
facing heavy debt and a weak cash position, rose more than 4
percent after the plan was announced.
Both ICA and OHL Mexico, the local arm of the
Spanish construction company, have been hit by the government's
delay in announcing details of its infrastructure plans.
Last month, Pena Nieto, who took office in December, said
Mexico would spend more than $20 billion on roads, train lines
and ports, among other projects this year.
Investors and developers have already begun eyeing Pena
Nieto's plan to oversee a passenger rail renaissance in Mexico,
which includes a high-speed connection between Mexico City and
Queretaro, about 200 kilometers north of the capital.
Canada's Bombardier Inc, the world's biggest train
manufacturer, anticipates bidding on all six of the new Mexican
passenger rail projects it expects to be tendered later this
year.
Markus Mildner, executive vice president of Siemens Mexico
, has said the German industrial conglomerate, which
also manufactures trains, is interested in bidding on a project
he called "viable."
There was also good news for Mexico's rail freight sector,
which has become a key trade thoroughfare with the United
States, after the announcement of four railroad bypasses aimed
at improving speed and efficiency.