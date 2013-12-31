MEXICO CITY Dec 31 Mexico on Tuesday published guidelines that will govern public-private investment partnerships in public works, opening the door for more private investment in government infrastructure projects.

While a law governing public-private partnerships in public works was passed in January 2012, guidelines that flesh out project standards remained pending until their publication in the government's official gazette on Tuesday.

The guidelines specify that the finance ministry will identify potential projects and evaluate their economic viability.

President Enrique Pena Nieto has said Mexico needs to upgrade its aging ports, highways and airports to bolster the domestic economy, which is expected to grow by only 1.3 percent this year, according to government projections. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)