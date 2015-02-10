MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexican low-cost airline
Interjet could list on the country's stock exchange by the end
of 2015, Chief Executive Officer Jose Luis Garza told Reuters on
Monday.
"I think it could be at the end of this year, beginning of
next year...if things don't change," Garza said on the sidelines
of an event in Mexico City.
In 2011 the company called off a planned $300 million
listing on the stock exchange, citing unfavorable market
conditions.
In the third quarter of 2014, the company made a net profit
of 15.3 million pesos ($1.03 million) on revenue of 3.64 billion
pesos.
The company said on Monday that it has a fleet of 51
aircraft, including 39 Airbus A320s.
($1 = 14.8290 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)