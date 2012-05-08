U.S. Treasury to sell $18 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
* Investment index flat in month-ago terms; Jan saw +1.55 pct
* Index up 11.7 pct in year-ago terms; was +8.7 pct in Jan (Adds details, background)
MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexican gross fixed investment was essentially flat in February but the index was higher in year-ago terms for the lagging indicator of industrial sentiment.
Gross fixed investment increased 0.03 percent in February from January compared to a downwardly revised 1.55 percent increase in the previous month, originally reported as a 1.60 percent uptick.
Compared with the same month a year earlier, the measure of spending on machinery, equipment and construction was up 11.7 percent, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
The gauge, a lagging indicator, provides a delayed measure of sentiment on big capital investments in Mexico.
The Mexican economy is expected to grow about 3.62 percent this year, according to a central bank poll of analysts, down from expansion of 3.9 percent in 2011. [ID: nL1E8G26S9] (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by James Dalgleish)
