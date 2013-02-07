BRIEF-Flir Systems CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 mln
* CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 million versus $8.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndLUfr Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there were more negative economic risks than positive ones facing Europe.
The IPC stock index shed 1 percent to 45,110.39 points at 11:28 a.m. local time.
* CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 million versus $8.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndLUfr Further company coverage:
* release of 2 fertility technologies products for improved efficiency in assisted reproductive treatment lab, eevatest 3.0, geri humidified incubation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.