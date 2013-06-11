BRIEF-Seibu Holdings plans to start building membership hotels in 2019 - Nikkei
* Seibu Holdings plans to start building membership hotels in fiscal 2019 at a pace of about one a year - Nikkei
MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexico's IPC stock index fell 2 percent on Tuesday due in large part to monetary policy uncertainties in the United States and Japan.
The index slid to 39,894.83, down 2.03 percent compared with Monday's close.
* Waste connections inc says will rebrand its operations in canada from progressive waste solutions to waste connections of canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)