* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
MEXICO CITY Aug 27 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday due to worries over a possible widening of the conflict in Syria.
The index was down 1.22 percent at 39,926.16 points.
* Childrens Place Inc- board of directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)