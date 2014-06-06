MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's trademark body said
on Thursday it had ruled in favor of local telecoms company
iFone in a dispute over the marketing of iPhone services,
opening the door to potential damage claims against the
country's biggest mobile providers.
Apple Inc, maker of iPhone smartphones, was not
affected by the ruling by the Mexican Institute for Industrial
Property (IMPI) against America Movil, Telefonica
and Iusacell for advertising mobile phone subscriber
plans with the name "iPhone" in the title.
"It's because a brand registered for products was being used
for services," said a spokesman for the IMPI, which is part of
Mexico's Economy Ministry.
"Apple doesn't have a problem because they just sell
telephones," another official at the IMPI said.
The ruling fell in favor of iFone S.A. de C.V., a provider
of telecoms services, because the iPhone brand was generating
confusion with the Mexican company's business, the IMPI said.
Mexico's iFone registered its name in 2003, some four years
before Apple introduced the iPhone, the IMPI noted.
The three main providers of cellphone services in Mexico
face nominal fines payable to the government equivalent to up to
20,000 days of the minimum wage in Mexico City, the IMPI said.
That implies a sum of up to 1.35 million pesos ($104,700).
In future, the companies will not be allowed to market
smartphone packages using the iPhone name, the IMPI said.
Apple's copyright of the iPhone was unaffected by the
decision, the trademark body said. However, the ruling now gives
iFone the option of pursuing damages in civil courts against the
three phone companies in Mexico for loss of business.
The decision, which stems from a suit brought by iFone in
2012, was unusual in uniting three bitter rivals in Mexico's
telecommunications market, which is dominated by America Movil,
a giant company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.
Iusacell is joint owned by Televisa and TV
Azteca, who dominate the television market.
Apple in 2009 tried to sue iFone over the iPhone name. But
the U.S. company eventually lost the case.
The three phone companies have the right to appeal the
decision, the IMPI said. A spokesman for America Movil said the
company was still considering its response.
($1 = 12.8899 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)