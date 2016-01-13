MEXICO CITY Jan 12 Mexican homebuilder Javer said on Tuesday it raised 1.8 billion pesos ($100.90 million) in its initial public offering with shares being priced at 19 pesos each, below the range of 20 to 22 pesos the company had sought.

Javer, which had previously postponed the offering, said its banks did not exercise their over-allotment or greenshoe option.

Mexico's benchmark stock market has fallen 4.5 percent since the end of last year, battered by China's devaluation of its currency and the drop in oil prices. ($1 = 17.8400 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)