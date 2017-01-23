MEXICO CITY Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company, which put its IPO on hold late last year after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump weighed on Mexico's peso, is seeking to raise up to $1 billion, the people said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Monday.

Cristobal Mariscal, general counsel and corporate affairs director for Jose Cuervo, declined to comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tom Brown)