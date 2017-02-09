PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Feb 9 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo priced at the top of an expected range at 34 pesos per share, the company said on Thursday, kicking off the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
The share price confirmed a report by sources familiar with the matter consulted by Reuters on Wednesday, who said there was strong investor demand for the offering.
The company, officially known as Becle, put its IPO on hold twice last year, as Trump's march to the White House gathered strength, sending the peso currency to a string of record lows. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock