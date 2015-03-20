MEXICO CITY, March 19 A Mexican journalist fired
from her popular radio show after helping uncover a conflict of
interest scandal that embarrassed President Enrique Pena Nieto
said on Thursday that she believes his office backed her
dismissal.
Speaking to a packed room of reporters, Carmen Aristegui
urged her former employer, MVS Radio, to reinstate her and
colleagues dismissed last week after a row over their support
for a platform aimed at uncovering public sector corruption.
This week, the interior ministry urged MVS and Aristegui, a
prominent government critic, to resolve their differences. But
when asked if she believed her dismissal had been orchestrated
by Pena Nieto's office, the 51-year-old said:
"It looks that way because I can't imagine something of this
magnitude without at least some kind of consent from the highest
presidential power."
Last year, Aristegui's investigative team at MVS revealed
Pena Nieto and his wife had bought or used homes owned by a
major government contractor, sparking a series of other
revelations that have embarrassed his government.
The president has said he acted properly and broke no laws.
MVS Radio last week fired two members of her team on the
grounds they had backed new online news platform Mexicoleaks in
the name of the company without prior authorization.
Aristegui demanded the two journalists be reinstated,
sparking a stand-off with MVS which culminated with her
dismissal from the radio station on Sunday.
Critics of Pena Nieto leapt on her removal as evidence that
he was cracking down on a dissenting voice in a country where
politicians enjoy considerable impunity and are rarely subject
to serious scrutiny from much of the mainstream media.
"We want to return to broadcasting so that we can continue
producing journalism and continue providing a service to Mexican
society," Aristegui said.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Dave Graham, Robert Birsel)