MEXICO CITY, April 15 A court ruling issued on
Tuesday may force a broadcaster to negotiate the reinstatement
of a high-profile journalist fired last month after helping
uncover a scandal involving President Enrique Pena Nieto's
family.
The Mexico City judge ordered an April 27 hearing that may
determine whether Carmen Aristegui and her popular show return
to the air.
Late last year, Aristegui revealed that Pena Nieto's wife,
Angelica Rivera, was in the process of acquiring a luxury house
from a government contractor that won millions of dollars in
state business.
Aristegui was dismissed by MVS Radio after it accused her
and her team of offering, without prior authorization, the
broadcaster's name and funding for a new platform for
investigative journalism called Mexicoleaks,
Aristegui, who also hosts a show on CNN's Spanish-language
network, argued that her dismissal was politically motivated.
In Tuesday's ruling, the judge imposed an injunction against
the broadcaster's guidelines for its news hosts. Aristegui
argued those guidelines were not consistent with her contract.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by John Stonestreet)