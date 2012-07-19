* Q2 profit 1.016 bln pesos vs 960 mln pesos year ago

* Q2 revenue up 13 pct to 7.263 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 20 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico , Mexico's leading paper products company, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit rose 6 percent, helped by sales from the baby products unit it bought earlier this year.

Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, earned 1.016 billion pesos (US$76 million) in the second quarter, up from 960 million pesos a year-ago.

Revenue at the company, whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, rose 13 percent in the second quarter to 7.263 billion pesos from 6.413 billion pesos.

The company bought a baby products unit from Evenflo in January and sales from those products boosted revenue in the second quarter.

Kimber shares closed up 2.2 percent at 26.55 pesos in local trading. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)