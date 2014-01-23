MEXICO CITY Jan 23 Paper products company
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico said on Thursday its
fourth-quarter profit fell 8 percent after heavy discounts
failed to win over anxious Mexican consumers.
Kimber, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp
, said in a statement that profit in the three months to
the end of December was 1.12 billion pesos compared with 1.22
billion a year ago.
Revenue in the quarter declined 6 percent to 7.26 billion
pesos.
Consumer confidence in Latin America's No. 2 economy fell to
its lowest level in more than two and a half years in December,
according to official data.
Kimber, which sells Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues in
Mexico, makes around 87 percent of its sales from consumer
products.
Shares in Kimber, which have trailed Mexico's IPC
index so far in 2014, closed down 2.33 pct on Thursday.