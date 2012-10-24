BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Jan consumer checking account opens down 31 pct
* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit rose by 53 percent as sales were spurred by recent acquisitions.
The company, a joint venture of The Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa, said third-quarter profit grew to 3.543 billion pesos ($276 million) from 2.308 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
* French pm cazeneuve says talked briefly with uk pm may about peugeot-gm, will be discussed further by france and u.k. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)